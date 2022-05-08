Drugs Worth Over Rs 500 Cr Seized Since May 2021 In Assam

Since Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government took office in May 2021, drugs worth over Rs 500 crore were seized by state police.

Assam police, while releasing the official figures of its operations, said that at least 2,834 cases were registered under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act since May 2021 last year.

“After the present government has taken over, Assam Police has registered 2,834 cases under NDPS Act, arrested more than 4838 drug traffickers and seized 94 kgs of Heroin, 22348 kgs of Ganja, 187 kgs of Opium, 38lakh of Yaba and other tablets, 2.2 lakhs of Cough Syrup bottles, 214 kgs of Cannabis, 0.31 kgs of Cocaine, cash amount of Rs. 2.4 crores and 320 vehicles. Destroyed 648 bighas of opium cultivation and 32 bighas of cannabis cultivation. In total, drugs worth more than 548.53 crores have been seized,” said an Assam police statement.

Additionally, a ‘Drugs Free Assam’ mobile app was also launched to collect information about use, sale, supply and transportation of drugs from the citizens.

The state police have compiled a comprehensive one stop user manual for investigation of NDPS Act cases and distributed to all the investigating officers. Training programmes for handling Drug trade using Dark Net and Crypto Currencies has been conducted by CID Assam in association with the NCB, New Delhi.

“A total of 21 habitual drug traffickers have been detained under the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS), Act and properties of the drug traffickers are frozen under the provisions of NDPS Act,” the statement further read.

