Former Assam Police DGP Madan Ram Choudhury Passes Away Aged 93

Former director general of police (DGP) of Assam Police Madan Ram Choudhury passed away on Saturday.

The former DGP was 93 years old at the time of his death. He passed away at around 3.50 pm.

As a mark of respect, a parade has been organized at the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati’s Ulubari on Sunday.

The Sanman Parade will begin at around 10 am to bid farewell to Choudhury in his final journey.