Assam

Drugs Worth Rs 900 Cr Seized Since May 21 In Assam: CM

A total of 6800 people have been arrested in connection to the seizures, he said.
Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma | File
Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma | File
Pratidin Time

Drugs worth Rs 900 crore have been seized in Assam since May 2021, informed chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A total of 6800 people have been arrested in connection to the seizures, he said.

“Assam government is continuing its war against Drugs,” the chief minister said.

“Drugs worth Rs 900 crore seized and 6,800 persons arrested in Assam since May 2021,” he added.

Assam police has been ramping up its offensive against drugs in the since the formation of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in May 2021.

Following crackdown on several drugs network, the police made massive drug seizures worth crores of rupees.

Also Read
Conrad Sangma Inaugurates Meghalaya’s First 5-Star Hotel ‘Taj Vivanta’
Assam
Drugs
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com