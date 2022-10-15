Drugs Worth Rs 900 Cr Seized Since May 21 In Assam: CM

Drugs worth Rs 900 crore have been seized in Assam since May 2021, informed chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A total of 6800 people have been arrested in connection to the seizures, he said.

“Assam government is continuing its war against Drugs,” the chief minister said.

“Drugs worth Rs 900 crore seized and 6,800 persons arrested in Assam since May 2021,” he added.

Assam police has been ramping up its offensive against drugs in the since the formation of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in May 2021.

Following crackdown on several drugs network, the police made massive drug seizures worth crores of rupees.