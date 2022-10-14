Conrad Sangma Inaugurates Meghalaya’s First 5-Star Hotel ‘Taj Vivanta’

Crowborough Hotel in Meghalaya, which has been rechristened as Taj Vivanta Shillong was inaugurated by state chief minister Conrad Sangma on Friday.
The property is owned by the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and has been leased out for a period of 33 years on a PPP mode to be operated by the Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL).
Taking to twitter, Conrad Sangma wrote, “With a huge feeling of fulfilment and after a long wait of 36 years, I am filled with immense joy today to inaugurate Meghalaya’s First 5 Star Hotel ‘Vivanta Meghalaya, Shillong’.”
He congratulated and thanked all the stakeholders for completing the project.
It may be mentioned that, the Crowborough Hotel was left abandoned for 36 years.
The hotel consists of eight economy rooms, 58 standard rooms, 30 deluxe rooms, five suites, one banquet hall and one coffee shop. Around 150 people will be employed in the hotel in various capacities.
The Chief Minister also said that the Vivanta Meghalaya, Shillong along with the upcoming hotel Courtyard by Marriott will give a huge boost to high-value tourism in the State.