Conrad Sangma Inaugurates Meghalaya’s First 5-Star Hotel ‘Taj Vivanta’

Crowborough Hotel in Meghalaya, which has been rechristened as Taj Vivanta Shillong was inaugurated by state chief minister Conrad Sangma on Friday.

The property is owned by the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and has been leased out for a period of 33 years on a PPP mode to be operated by the Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL).

Taking to twitter, Conrad Sangma wrote, “With a huge feeling of fulfilment and after a long wait of 36 years, I am filled with immense joy today to inaugurate Meghalaya’s First 5 Star Hotel ‘Vivanta Meghalaya, Shillong’.”