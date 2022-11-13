Indian Navy Sailor Shoots Self with Service Gun in Mumbai

An Indian Navy sailor allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself using his service gun during his deputation on the naval ship. This was informed Mumbai Police on Sunday.

According to the information received from the Mumbai Police end, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon. The 25-year-old sailor's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Speaking about the incident, Mumbai's Colaba police said that an accidental death report (ADR) has been filed at the Colaba Police station.

Colaba Police further informed that the probe into the suicide case is on and further investigation is underway.