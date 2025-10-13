Drunken Individuals Create Ruckus at Zubeen's Memorial Site in Sonapur

As night descended on the serene cremation grounds of Sonapur, disturbing scenes unfolded at the site.

Reportedly, a group of individuals, under the influence of alcohol, were seen creating a ruckus, disturbing the sanctity of the place. In some instances, they even consumed liquor inside their vehicles, further aggravating the situation.

The actions have sparked concerns among locals, who expressed discomfort over the disrespect shown at such a solemn site.

Many organisations have already voiced their condemnation, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement to prevent such disruptions in sacred spaces.

It may be mentioned that the Assam Police has declared special watch duty at the crematorium site in Sonapur from October 13. Four special personnel from the Assam Police will be deployed to maintain security for Zubeen Khetra.

