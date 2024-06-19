Drunken Intruder Arrested for Harassing Female Student at Dibrugarh University

A commotion erupted in Assam’s Dibrugarh University after an intoxicated individual trespassed onto the campus premises on Tuesday night and behaved inappropriately with a female student, reports said.
The accused intruder identified as Vishal Karmakar took opportunity of the darkness to harass the student, sources said.
Right after the incident, the law enforcement authorities were informed. They arrived promptly at the scene and subsequently arrested the intruder.
In response to the situation, the university administration has decided to prohibit the entry of outsiders onto the campus after evening.