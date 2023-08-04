Assam

DSP In-Charge of Assam CM's Security Transferred

Smti. Ima Das, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of security to CM has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Darrang, the notification stated.
A top police official, who was in charge of the security to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been transferred and promoted to a higher rank, a notification issued by the Home (A) Department stated.

“…in the interest of public service, Smti. Ima Das, APS (DR-2016) Dy. SP (Security) to CM, Assam is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Darrang with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy,” it stated.

