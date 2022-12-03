DU Ragging Case: Prime Accused Rahul Chetry Expelled from JB Law College

Rahul Chetry, the prime accused in the Dibrugarh University ragging incident has been expelled from J.B. Law College in Guwahati with immediate effect.

The decision was taken during the governing body meeting held at the law college on Saturday.

Rahul Chetry was a LLB third semester student of the J.B. Law College.

As per the notice issued by the college authorities, “Rahul Chetry went to the Dibrugarh University and is alleged to be involved in the heinous activities of ragging junior students causing both physical and mental grevious hurt. He is already declared an absconder by the administration and till now he has not issued any paper or other type of statements defending himself.”

Notably, Anand Sharma, a first semester student of the university jumped from the third floor of a hostel building to escape ragging. Rahul Chetry has been absconding since the incident took place.

On the other hand, a total of 22 students from the university have been rusticated for their alleged involvement in case.