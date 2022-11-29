DU Ragging Case: Four More Rusticated

Dibrugarh University rusticated four more students on Tuesday amid the ongoing inquiry on the ragging issue in the university.

The students have been suspended from attending classes until completion of the magisterial level and institutional enquiry.

They were also prohibited from entering the university campus.

The notice read, “Strict order is passed for prohibiting entry of the following students into the University campus along with their suspension from attending classes and academic privileges with immediate effect until completion of the magisterial level and institutional enquiry.”

The following are the four students were suspended:

Dibyajyoti Gogoi

Subhrajit Baruah

Niranjon Thakur

Kalyan Dutta

Yesterday, as many as 18 students were rusticated in connection to the ragging of a commerce department student who was compelled to fall from two-storey building.