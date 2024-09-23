Dulal Bora Dodges CM Vigilance Summons, Leaves Inquiry in Limbo

In a developing story, controversial figure Dulal Bora did not appear today as summoned by the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell.
His name has recently surfaced in connection with the tragic suicide of a BJP leader and a panchayat representative in Charaideo, Sonari.
Instead of Dulal Bora, Gokul Barman, the manager of Bora's news portal, attended the summons. Gokul Barman had also been called in for questioning by the vigilance cell. In a related matter, H.R. Madhurima Bora was summoned but did not attend due to health issues.
It is noteworthy that Dulal Bora allegedly filed a Right to Information (RTI) request under Gokul Barman's name, as he was reportedly blacklisted.
During his prolonged questioning by the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell, Gokul Barman maintained that he had not been interrogated extensively and claimed to be complying with the rules.
He added that the news portal has been operating in Ganeshguri since 2022, funded solely by a loan without external investments.
The Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell had previously received reports regarding controversial doctor Mridupaban Nath's alleged investment in Dulal Bora's news portal.
This prompted a search operation in Guwahati on Friday night; however, Bora evaded capture by reportedly going into hiding.
Dulal Bora gained notoriety after filing an RTI application concerning a government scheme in Rajapukhuri panchayat, where he alleged irregularities in the construction of a local temple.
Despite receiving departmental responses, he continued to harass Devojit Hazarika, the panchayat representative involved.
Authorities have arrested three individuals related to this incident, and sources indicate that Dulal Bora may have fled Assam for Delhi, where his daughter is studying. It appears he has sought refuge in the capital to avoid arrest, escalating the situation further.