RTI Activist Dulal Bora Summoned by CM Vigilance Amid Controversy

RTI activist Dulal Bora is set to appear before the Chief Minister's Vigilance team on Monday as part of an investigation into various allegations.
The scrutiny follows claims regarding investment information related to controversial doctor Mridupaban Nath, on Bora's online news portal.
Bora's name has also been linked to the recent suicide of a BJP worker in Sonari, raising further concerns. In a related development, Guwahati police conducted a night search operation for Bora as part of their inquiries.
It may be mentioned that, BJP leader Devojit Hazarika reportedly died by suicide on Friday in Sonari, Assam's Charaideo district.
The deceased left a suicide note accusing a journalist of causing him significant mental distress, naming four individuals, including Dulal Bora.
Later in the night, two individuals were apprehended in connection with the mysterious death of the BJP Leader.
Former BDO Ranjit Buragohain and Parismita Phukan Baishya were taken into police custody while another accused namely journalist Rafick Ahmed still at large.
The CM Vigilance team's investigation aims to address these pressing issues, as Bora's involvement in multiple controversies continues to unfold.