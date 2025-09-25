Duliajan Mob Kills Tea Garden Worker Accused of Rape and Murder

A shocking incident occurred at New Dirial Tea Garden in Duliajan where a tea garden worker, was killed by an angry mob.

The worker is indetified as Sukhen Bauli and he was the main accused in the rape and murder of a third-grade schoolgirl.

According to reports, on the day of September 22, Sukhen allegedly raped and murdered the young girl. Outraged by this incident the locals attempted to burn his body at the site of the crime as they mob lynched on him.

Police arrived at the scene to control the situation and disperse the crowd.

police official have confirmed that a detailed investigation into the case is going underway.

Also read: “Zubeen Was No Commodity”: Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Niece Breaks Silence Amid Controversy

