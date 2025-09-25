“Zubeen Was No Commodity”: Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Niece Breaks Silence Amid Controversy

In the wake of legendary singer Zubeen Garg’s death, Shyamkanu Mahanta, also known as Festival Mahanta, has come under scrutiny. Speaking out on social media, his niece, Srijani Bhaswa Mahanta, shared her perspective and addressed attempts to link her family with the late singer. This comes amid the latest Facebook Live today (September 25), which Shyamkanu Mahanta uploaded from an unknown location.

She wrote that Zubeen Garg was an integral part of Assam’s national life and the personal lives of every Assamese individual. “His magnitude can never be captured in words; it can only be felt, head to heart. Through his work and way of life, he showed us what it means to be a complete human being,” she said.

Srijani added that she had received numerous messages over the past week asking why she had not spoken about Zubeen Garg’s passing. “Even today, I had not written a word, because everyone confronts grief in their own way. But certain things compel me to speak,” she wrote.

She clarified her position regarding Shyamkanu Mahanta, stating that she has no personal or professional relationship with him beyond family ties. “By birth, I am a member of a family. Beyond blood, I have no connection with Festival Mahanta. For many years, I have had no interaction whatsoever with this individual. Those who know me personally understand how distinct our ideologies and ways of life are,” she emphasized. She added that Shyamkanu Mahanta himself has repeatedly clarified on social media that neither he nor his brothers have any association with her.

Srijani also recounted an incident from years ago when, in a private discussion about Zubeen Garg, someone criticized the singer’s lifestyle. Shyamkanu Mahanta reportedly said, “Forget it, what does it matter to me? Zubeen is merely a commodity to me.” She expressed anger at Mahanta’s recent public statements calling Zubeen his “king” and “soul,” calling it hypocritical and exploitative.

“May every being that has played with Zubeen’s life face the strictest investigation and punishment,” she wrote, condemning any exploitation of the late singer.

