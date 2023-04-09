Duliajan Murder: Agitated Locals Gherao PS, Demand Arrest of Culprits

Following the recovery of the body of a newly married woman in Assam’s Duliajan in the wee hours on Sunday, several agitated locals have gheraoed the Duliajan police station demanding arrest of the culprits behind the alleged murder of the woman at New Dirial Tea Estate.

Earlier, the woman's body was mysteriously discovered dead in the toilet at her husband's house in New Dirial tea estate late at night.

According to sources, the woman was newly married and had been living with her husband Rajiv Gowala and in-laws for a few months.

The agitated locals then gathered outside the police station, holding placards and shouting slogans, demanding justice for the victim.

They demanded that the perpetrators be punished severely for the heinous crime.

One of the protesters said, “We demand that the investigation should be carried out thoroughly to ensure that all those responsible for the crime are brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, the police have already picked up the husband Rajiv Gowala and father-in-law of the deceased for questioning.

Notably, after the incident, some agitated people attempted to attack Rajiv Gowala, however, the police reached the spot on time and managed to control the situation.

The incident has once again highlighted the issue of violence against women in the country, and there have been calls for more stringent laws and measures to protect women from such crimes.

