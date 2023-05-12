Dumper Truck Rams Into Bike in Assam’s Lakhimpur, 1 Dead, Another Injured

In a tragic incident that took place on Friday, two bikers were hit by a dumper truck at Padumoni village in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.
One of the bikers died on spot while the other was critically injured.
The injured person identified as Raju Gowalla was rushed to the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, the identity of the deceased biker was not revealed by the traffic police.
Meanwhile, in another incident, today at Basistha Chariali in Guwahati, a crane car, which was involved in the construction of a flyover, met with an accident.
The incident left a young woman severely injured. The police reached the spot immediately and rushed the injured woman to the hospital for medical treatment.