Duo from Manipur Nabbed with 2.323 kgs Gold in Assam’s Karbi Anglong

In a joint operation launched by the Assam Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), two persons were arrested and 2.323 kgs of gold was seized from their possession in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Saturday night.

The arrested persons have been identified as Md Mohim (24) and Md Masharudin (41), both hail from the Thoubal district of Manipur.

Based on secret inputs, a Naka checking was set up by the police and CRPF personnel at the Laharijan area. A passenger bus was intercepted and during the frisking operations, the gold was seized.

"During checking, the security personnel recovered 14 gold bars weighing 2.323 kg from the night super bus. We arrested three persons in connection with this," John Das, SDPO of Bokajan Sub-Division told ANI.

The police official also said that the bus was coming from Manipur and was heading towards Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the arrested duo is currently being interrogated by the police.