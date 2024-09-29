"Durga Puja Is a Personal Festival, Not Government-Mandated": Sushmita Dev

Former Member of Parliament Sushmita Dev has expressed strong opposition to a directive issued by the Kamrup Metro district commissioner, which mandates that puja committees display their banners and hoardings exclusively in Assamese.
Speaking at a press conference in Nagaon on Sunday, Dev emphasized the importance of linguistic diversity, arguing that such an order undermines the rights of individuals to express themselves in their preferred languages.
Dev acknowledged the presence of an official language law in Assam, stating, "There is an official language law in Assam, which I respect. Questions will also be asked in Assamese in the Assembly as per the Biplab Sharma Committee report. The law will be presented in Assamese, and guidelines from the Central Government will also be translated into Assamese for the Assembly."
However, she questioned whether Durga Puja—a personal festival celebrated by many—should be subjected to government regulations, stating, "Here, people of all languages have the right to write in their own language. One-third of the Bengali-speaking population resides in Assam, and their rights have been curtailed by this order."
Criticizing the ruling BJP's governance, Dev stated, "During the tenure of the double-engine governments at the Centre and in the state, the results of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) preparation have been zero. Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma have failed to prepare an accurate NRC, spending Rs 1,600 crore in the process. The Chief Minister and Prime Minister have divided the people of Assam in the name of language and religion."
Dev further accused Chief Minister Sarma of playing politics with the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, asserting, "The Chief Minister remembers the Sixth Schedule only during elections. This is a ploy by Himanta Biswa Sarma. The BJP's situation in Assam is deteriorating, and thus, the Chief Minister is attempting to deceive the people with various temptations."
Regarding electricity issues, she criticized the Chief Minister's various schemes, including the Orunodoi initiative, questioning why the state cannot provide free electricity. "We demand that electricity charges for consumption up to 200 units be made free," she stated.
Additionally, Dev took aim at the Congress party for its stance on smart meters, asking why they do not challenge the issue in court. "We will not forget that there was a significant Bengali language presence in Assam before 1951," she concluded, underscoring the need for recognition of linguistic rights in the region.
As political tensions rise in the lead-up to upcoming elections, Dev announced that the name of the Assam State Committee President for the Trinamool Congress will be revealed soon, adding that the party plans to contest all upcoming panchayat and assembly elections in Assam.