Manoj Dhanowar Appointed AAP Assam President, Bhaben Chaudhary Made...

In a recent reshuffle, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Manoj Dhanowar as the new president of its Assam unit, entrusting him with the responsibility of spearheading the party's activities in the state.
The former president, Bhaben Chaudhary, has now been elevated to the position of national joint secretary, marking a significant step in his political journey within AAP.
Chaudhary had previously served as the Assam unit president, and his new role will see him contributing to the party’s growth on a national level.
This leadership change is part of the party’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in Assam and expand its organizational structure across India.
Meanwhile, The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Atishi will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Delhi on September 21. The ceremony will also see the induction of other ministers into their respective roles.