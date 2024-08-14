Assam

ECI Sets Schedule for Rajya Sabha Elections in Assam to Fill Two Vacant Seats

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Assam, where two seats will be filled.

These seats became vacant following the election of Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Sarbananda Sonowal to the Lok Sabha.

Nominations can be submitted starting today, with the final date for filing set for August 21.

The deadlines for withdrawing nominations are August 26 and 27. Voting will be held on September 3, with results expected to be announced on the same day.

Returning Officer Rajeev Bhattacharya provided details on the election timetable and procedures.

