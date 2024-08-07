National

EC Sets Rajya Sabha Polls for 12 Seats Across 9 States on Sept 3

The elections for the 12 Rajya Sabha seats will take place on September 3, and the results will be declared on the same day.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that elections will be held on September 3 to fill 12 vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha. These vacancies include those previously occupied by notable leaders who have transitioned to the Lok Sabha, including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The ECI has outlined the election schedule, with the official notification to be issued on August 14. Candidates interested in contesting these seats must submit their nomination papers by August 21. The elections for the 12 Rajya Sabha seats will take place on September 3, and the results will be declared on the same day.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations for the seats is August 26 and 27.

Here is the breakdown of the vacant seats by state:

  • Maharashtra: 2 seats

  • Bihar: 2 seats

  • Assam: 2 seats

  • Madhya Pradesh: 1 seat

  • Haryana: 1 seat

  • Rajasthan: 1 seat

  • Odisha: 1 seat

  • Telangana: 1 seat

  • Tripura: 1 seat

The upcoming elections will fill these crucial vacancies, with candidates vying for positions in the upper house of Parliament.

