ECI Approves Transfer of Senior APS Officers Ahead of Assam By-Polls

Jayanta Baruah, APS, who is currently serving as the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) (Crime) in Assam's Karbi Anglong, has been transferred and posted to take over charge as the Additional SP (Crime) in Nagaon. Jayanta Baruah has replaced the incumbent Partha Protim Saikia, APS.
This was approved by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in an order to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam ahead of the by-polls in the Samaguri constituency.
Additionally, Shyamanta Sarma, APS, who is currently the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Hojai, has been approved for posting as SDPO of Kaliabor, Nagaon. He will replace Rupjyoti Dutta, APS, in the role.
Both Jayanta Baruah and Shyamanta Sarma have been directed to assume their new positions without delay.
On the other hand, Partha Protim Saikia and Rupjyoti Dutta has been transferred and their services have been attached to the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati’s Ulubari.