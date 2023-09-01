ECI Launches Electoral Roll Revision in Assam, Aligning with Delimited Constituencies

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated a special summary revision of the electoral roll in Assam, aligning it with the recently delimited assembly and parliamentary constituencies of the state.
The crucial dates in this process have been announced. The final list of polling stations is set to be unveiled on November 10. Subsequently, the draft electoral roll will be published on December 1, with the final electoral roll scheduled for release on January 31, 2024. Importantly, the updating process will remain active until the official announcement of the election schedule by the ECI.
Anurag Goel, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, elaborated on the comprehensive efforts to be undertaken. Preceding the revision of electoral rolls for the newly delimited constituencies, a meticulous pre-revision of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and a 100% physical verification through field personnel will be conducted.
Significant changes are anticipated in the electoral rolls due to the delimitation exercise. As a result of new constituencies coming into existence and boundary alterations for existing constituencies, 80% of polling stations will remain unchanged, 10 percent will be relocated, and an additional 10 percent will be newly established, stated Goel.
Moreover, the electoral machinery is gearing up for further preparations. A pre-First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is scheduled across all districts of the state from September 1 to 19. A noteworthy meeting with representatives from various political parties was convened to discuss these proceedings.