Economic Blockade By Moran Warns-"No Export Till ST Status Is Obtained"

The Moran community has once again intensified its agitation demanding constitutional recognition under the Schedule Tribe (ST) category. Under the leadership of All Moran Student’s Union, and supported by six national level organization of the community, an indefinite economic blockade was launched from 5 AM today.

In Tinsukia, the Moran Student’s union have stopped the transportation of key resources such as oil, coal, tea, and timber exported. This move has already begun to impact trade and supply routes in the region.

Members of the All-Moran Students’ Union expressed their views, stating, “For the inclusion of Assam’s indigenous Moran community in the Scheduled Tribes list, we, the All-Moran Students’ Union, have been actively working for a long time.”

Through the media, “we want to convey to the Assam Government and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi that until our demand for ST status is granted, we will not allow any resources to be transported from this region. Our protest will continue until our rightful demand is fulfilled.”

They further added, “Back in 2017, the Prime Minister of India visited Moran and promised to grant us ST status. However, he deceived us, and nothing has been done for our community. Since that day, we have been observing the Prime Minister’s visit to Moran as Black Day.”

The Moran community had staged massive rallies in four different locations, shaking the entire country with their strong show of strength. The community leaders have warned that if their demand for ST status is not granted in the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections, they will take a firm stand against the ruling BJP.

The agitation highlights the long-standing demand of the indigenous Moran people for constitutional recognition and rights, which they argue is essential for their socio-economic upliftment and protection.

