Economic Blockade Halted, Not Ended: AMSU Warns of Agitation if ST Status Ignored

The economic blockade called by the Moran community for Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition and Sixth Schedule autonomy, which began on September 15, has been temporarily suspended from September 26, but has not been called off.

This was clarified by the All Moran Students' Union (AMSU) during a press conference held in Tinsukia on Sunday. Addressing the press conference, the AMSU stated that during discussions held with the Assam Chief Minister, they were assured that a report on the issue would be tabled in the forthcoming Assembly session on November 25 and subsequently forwarded to Delhi on November 26.

AMSU warned that if the government fails to fulfil this assurance, the agitation will resume from November 27 with greater intensity.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has promised to hold a meeting in Dibrugarh on October 7 with 200 representatives of the Moran community to address various issues, stated the AMSU representatives. He also highlighted that steps have already been taken to provide land security to the Moran people and issue permanent residency certificates to Morans residing in Arunachal Pradesh. According to the AMSU, Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika will distribute these certificates to eligible residents for education and employment purposes on October 11.

AMSU president Palindra Borah said, “The Moran community’s struggle is long-running. We halted our movement only because the state government assured us that ST status would be pursued. If the government does not raise the issue in the Assam assembly on November 25, we will resume protests from November 27. If the government fails to act, a mass movement will follow. We will urge every Moran family to boycott the BJP and remove it from power in the 2026 polls."