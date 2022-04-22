ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 6.28 Crore of Assam's Saradha Group

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 6.28 crore of Saradha Group of Companies in Assam on Friday.

The properties were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 for running illegal Ponzi schemes by befooling common people.

The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of various FIRs and charge sheets filed by different law enforcement agencies under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against various companies of Saradha Group.

According to the ED, the total Proceeds of Crime (POC) identified in the case till now is Rs 41.46 crore. One provisional attachment order attaching five immovable properties worth Rs 4.35 crore was issued earlier and the same was confirmed by the adjudicating authority.

Notably, the quantum of total money mobilized by this group company is about Rs 2,459 crore out of which about Rs 1,983 crore remains unpaid to the depositors till date.

