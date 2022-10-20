ED Raids DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika’s Residence

A few days after Supreme Court granted bail, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted a raid at the residence of controversial Assam Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rounak Ali Hazarika on Thursday.

ED interrogated both Rounak and his wife.

The sleuths of ED continue the raid at his residence and the list of assets belonging to Rounak was taken from the police.

The ED has registered a case against Rounak at the Guwahati Regional Office.

It may be mentioned that last year, Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell arrested Rounak and earlier this year they filed a 156-page final supplementary chargesheet in connection to the case of disproportionate assets before the court.