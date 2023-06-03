Assam Education Dept Forms Committee to Strengthen Rules in Hostels

Following the instructions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Higher Education Department constituted a five-member committee on Saturday to suggest measures for strengthening the discipline, rules and regulations in hostels of educational institutions in the state.
The following are the members of the committee constituted by the department:
Dr. Alak Buragohain (Chancellor of Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management and Technology, Azara)
Dr. Mridul Hazarika (Former Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University)
Dr. Biren Das (Registrar of Tezpur University)
Prof. Shikhar Kumar Sarma (Department of Information Technology in Gauhati University)
Prof. Utpal Sarmah (Department of Instrumental and USIC in Gauhati University)
The committee has been constituted to suggest measure for strengthening the discipline, rules and regulations in hostel, particularly to enforce in and out time from hostels, complete prohibition of use of alcohol by students, prohibition of extended stay by ex-hostellers and promotion of healthy community life within the hostel.
According to a notice dated June 1, 2023, the committee has been directed to submit the detailed report within three months.
The formation of the committee comes two days after CM Sarma asked the Education department for instituting a high-level enquiry in view of the tragic road accident in Jalukbari which killed seven students of Assam Engineering College.
To prevent recurrence of any incident which is potentially life threatening to the student community, the Chief Minister asked the Education department to constitute committee to strengthen discipline, rules and regulations in hostels of education institutions. The committee will also look into strict enforcement of, in and out time of hostels, complete prohibition of alcohol etc. in hostel campuses and hostels and prohibition of extended stay of ex-boarders of hostels. The committee will also recommend ways for the promotion of healthy community life within the hostels.