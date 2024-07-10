Education Dept Official Arrested on Bribery Charges in Assam's Dhemaji

An official of the Education Department in Assam’s Dhemaji district was trapped and arrested red-handed while accepting bribe on Wednesday.
According to reports, the official was caught red-handed during an operation conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam at the office of the Deputy Inspector of Schools in Dhemaji.
The arrested individual has been identified as Diganta Gogoi, a Senior Assistant employed at the office of the Deputy Inspector of Schools.
Gogoi had demanded money from a retired teacher for the processing of pension-related works, sources said. He was nabbed while accepting the bribe from the complainant in the office earlier today.