Assam: Tinsukia CDPO Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam caught the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Tinsukia's Makum after she allegedly accepted a bribe on Monday.
The CDPO, identified as Anupama Gohain, was trapped red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant at her office, the anti-corruption agency said.
The officials acted after they received a complaint that the said officer had demanded money in exchange for releasing house rent of Anganwadi centre.
Accordingly, the set up a trap and managed to nab the accused red-handed in an operation today.
"Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Anupama Gohain, Child Development Project Officer, after she accepted bribe from the complainant in her office at Makum, Tinisukia, for release of house rent of Anganwadi centre," wrote the official handle of the Directorate on X.
The accused has been processed as per the provisions of the law, added the officials.