Education For All: Assam Businessman Opens Free School For Underprivileged

A private school in Assam’s Jorhat near Teok, stands as a beacon of hope for underprivileged children as it offers free education to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
Jyoti Protap Gyanmarg Bidyalay was established by local businessman Protap Saikia in 2021. His motivation to provide free education stems from his own childhood struggles with limited access to quality education due to financial constraints.
"I could not get a proper education because of finances. Setting up a school for underprivileged students was my dream--to provide them with free education and ensure that no child endures the same fate as mine," Saikia said.
Investing approximately Rs 5 crore, Saikia transformed his vision into reality, founding the school on over six bighas of land. Managed by the Jyoti Protap Education Trust, the school caters to students from kindergarten through Class 12.
It boasts modern amenities such as digital classrooms, computer labs, a robotic lab, a medical unit, and a Guru Griha (worship home). In addition to academic excellence, the school emphasizes traditional Assamese arts, with dedicated instructors for yoga, Satriya dance, and Bihu dance.
"I used my savings and land to form a trust and run this school," Protap Saikia added.
Biju Kumar Sarma, the school's coordinator, emphasized their commitment to providing the best education for students.
"We try to maintain a unique environment on the school campus, with paintings of renowned personalities, national parks, rivers, etc., on the walls of the school building, and illustrations from textbooks on classroom walls," Sarma said.
Silip Kakoti, a science teacher at the school, affirmed, "We do not charge any fees from students. We teach Assamese culture and traditional musical instruments too. The school is equipped with all modern educational facilities, including science labs, a robotic lab, a computer lab, a library, and digital classrooms."
Parents, like Nikumoni Bora Hazarika, express gratitude for the opportunity provided to their children. "We are very happy. My child got admission here free of cost," Hazarika shared, reflecting the profound impact of Saikia's initiative on the community.