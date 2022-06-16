Educational Institutes To Remain Closed For 2 Days In Kamrup (M)

All educational institutes under North Kamrup at North Guwahati, Hajo, Kamalpur, Rangia and Kayan Revenue Circle will remain closed on June 17-18, an order by the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority of Kamrup stated.

In the order, the Deputy Commissioner urged closure of all educational institutions due to Indian Meteorological Department’s prediction of incessant rains in the district.

“In view of the weather forecast issued by Indian Metrological Department (IMD) regarding incessant rainfall and bad weather conditions in Kamrup district w.e.f. 17. & June, 2022, it is hereby notified to all educational institutions (both Govt. & Private) under North Kamrup falling at North Guwahati, Hajo, Kamalpur, Rangia & Kayan Revenue Circle to be closed down on 17. & 18th June, 2022 with the exception of conduct of examinations which have already been scheduled,” the order read.