UP Man Held With Drugs In Assam's Duliajan

A man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was apprehended in Assam’s Duliajan for allegedly being involved in drug smuggling.

According to sources, the man, identified as Aswhini Shah, was nabbed by police from No 1 Borpothar area.

Police also seized drugs weighing 12.41 grams from his possession.

Last week, three persons were detained n a major drug bust at Deoduar in the Kamrup district of Assam.

According to reports, the operation was carried out based on specific information by the narcotics department of Assam police jointly with the Changsari police.

Officials reportedly intercepted and searched a Datsun redi-GO vehicle bearing registration numbers AS 01 DQ 2302 on the national highway 31 near Changsari.

Police recovered large quantities of cannabis during the operation. The total seizure weighed around 25 kilograms, informed an official.