Educational Institutions to Remain Closed on June 20 in Kamrup & Cachar

The Kamrup district administration has ordered the closure of all government and non-government educational educations in North Kamrup on June 20 in view of the current flood situation in the district.

All institutions under North Guwahati, Hajo, Kamalpur and Rangia revenue circles will remain closed in view of the fresh order issued.

On the other hand, the Cachar district administration has also announced the closure of all educational institutions on June 20 due to worsening flood situation in the district.

Restrictions have been made in the plying of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers on the roads.

Earlier, the Darrang district administration ordered all educational institutions in the district to remain closed from June 16 to 19 due to incessant rainfall.

It may be mentioned that the flood situation in Assam has worsened with around 31 lakh people across 32 districts have been affected. The districts are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri.