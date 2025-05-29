Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) 2025 in Assam to Be Observed on June 7

The Central Hilal Committee of Assam has officially announced that Eid-ul-Adha 2025 (also known as Bakrid) will be celebrated across India, including Assam, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. The declaration follows the sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH, the final month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Advertisment

The announcement was made via an official notification issued by the Committee’s President, Maulana Sheikh Fakhruddin Ahmed Kasimi, and General Secretary, Alhaj Imdad Hussain. On this auspicious occasion, the Central Hilal Committee extended heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes to the people of Assam and the wider Muslim community.

Significance of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)

Eid-ul-Adha, one of the two major Islamic festivals, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering faith and his willingness to sacrifice in obedience to Allah’s command. The festival is marked by special congregational prayers, the ritual sacrifice of livestock such as goats and lambs, and acts of charity and community service. It is also closely associated with the Hajj pilgrimage, which every financially and physically able Muslim is expected to undertake at least once in their lifetime.

Eid Dates Differ Across Countries

While Saudi Arabia and several Gulf countries will observe Eid-ul-Adha on June 6, India—as per traditional moon sighting practices—will celebrate it a day later, on June 7. This regional variance in moon sighting often leads to different Eid dates across the globe.

Key Islamic Dates in 2025

Start of Dhul Hijjah : May 29, 2025

Day of Arafah : June 6, 2025

Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid): June 7, 2025

The festival holds deep spiritual significance and brings together families and communities in celebration, reflection, and devotion.

Also Read: Eid al-Adha 2025: Date, Significance, Rituals, and the Do's & Don'ts of Bakrid