Eight Arrested In Gauhati University Marksheet Scam

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Assam police have arrested eight individuals in connection with allegations of irregularities in an ongoing marksheet scam involving authorities at Gauhati University.
The combined team apprehended the suspects from various parts of the state, including Guwahati, Kalgachia in Barpeta, and Dhubri. The arrested individuals have been identified as Azizul Haque, Krishan Krishnamurti, Ismail Hussain, Alomgir Khan, Moinul Haque, Hamezuddin, Abul Baser, Aminul Islam, and Shivtosh Mahato.
Among the arrestees, Krishan Krishnamurti is an employee at Gauhati University, Shivtosh Mahato works at Dhubri Law College, and Aminul Islam is a librarian at a college in Barpeta’s Langla.
Earlier yesterday, the Postgraduate Students' Union of Gauhati University leveled allegations of irregularities, asserting that university authorities involved in answer booklet evaluation and mark updation engage in illicit practices by manipulating marks on the final mark sheet of students in exchange for monetary benefits.
This issue drew the attention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who expressed concerns about the gravity of the matter. According to him, individuals managing the computerized marksheet system at Gauhati University artificially inflated marks for certain students in return for money.
The university's student union stated, "The entire scam is being orchestrated from Gauhati University. Employees of various departments of the university are involved in it. In the name of mark sheet evaluation, they are increasing marks of students in exchange for cash,
They further claimed that lifting a backlog in one subject costs Rs 16,000, while lifting backlogs in four subjects costs Rs 1 lakh. A network of intermediaries is reportedly present at every institution under Gauhati University, with some students also involved in the scam.
They also revealed that when a re-evaluation application is received, certain authorities increase the marks for money instead of properly rechecking the papers.
The scam came to light when forged marks for Azizul Haque, a sixth-year undergraduate student at Ganeshlal Chaudhary College (GLC College) in Barpeta Road, were detected.
The Assam Police's CID is handling the investigation, with six related cases identified so far. CM Sarma assured that efforts will continue to uncover similar scams in other universities.