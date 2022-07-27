Elderly Couple Found Dead At Udalguri Residence, Suicide Suspected

The bodies of an elderly couple were recovered from their residence in Assam’s Udalguri town on Wednesday.
According to reports, the couple was found in a hanging state. The incident took place in the Udalguri district in the state’s Bodoland Territorial Region.
The deceased couple has been identified as Balram Bodo and Santana Bodo. Locals said that they were living in a very poor condition.
Meanwhile, local police arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for post mortem.
Officials informed that prima facie it seemed to be a case of suicide. The couple was poverty-stricken and might have taken the extreme step due to that, they added.
Moreover, it is suspected that the wife was strangled to death by the husband before he committed suicide by hanging, police said.