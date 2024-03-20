Elderly Man from Assam Goes Missing During Pilgrimage to Ayodhya

In a sensational incident, an elderly man who was among 50 pilgrims who had gone to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya from Assam has gone missing after reaching the temple, reports said on Wednesday.
According to information, the man aged 80 years has been identified as Naren Kakoty, a resident of Lanka in Assam's Hojai district.
Reportedly, a group of 50 pilgrims had left for Ayodhya from Lanka's Kaki Tilabazar in the morning hours of March 16 (Saturday).
However, after the pilgrims reached their destination on March 18 (Monday), Naren Kakoty was nowhere to be traced, reports added.
According to Kakoty's family members, they were able to communicate with him till the pilgrims reached Bihar. All kinds of communication with Kakoty was snapped after they crossed Bihar. His disappearance has now become a grave matter of concern for the family.
In this regard, the family members have lodged an FIR at the Kaki Police Station. They have also appealed Assam Chief Minister and Assam DGP to look into the matter.