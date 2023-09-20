Elderly Man Hacked to Death by Unidentified Miscreants in Assam’s Cachar

Amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across the state on Tuesday, a heinous murder was reported at Dwarbond in Assam's Cachar district.
As per sources, an elderly man was brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants while he was returning back home after attending the festivities at a relative’s residence.
According to information, the deceased man has been identified as Harendra Roy (70). He was reportedly attacked by miscreants with sharp weapons on his head, which led to his death. The man’s body was then dumped by the miscreants who fled from the spot after killing him.
After locals saw the man’s body, they informed the police about it. The Cachar Police arrived at the incident spot at midnight and launched an investigation into it.
However, so far, the police have not received any clue as to who is behind the heinous incident.