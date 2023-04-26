Elderly Man Hacked to Death in Assam’s Hajo

An elderly man was allegedly murdered by neighbour after the two got into a fight on Wednesday. The incident was reported at Dihina village in Hajo under Kamrup district.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaben Das.

A youth named Bhaskar Das has been accused of hitting the elderly man with a sharp weapon.

As per sources, accused Bhaskar Das is currently absconding.

Following the incident, the Hajo police personnel had reach the spot and started an investigation into the case.

An operation to nab the culprit is underway.

Meanwhile, in another incident, unidentified miscreant has looted cash Rs 3000 from a man who had reportedly come to an SBI ATM centre to withdraw cash.

The victim has been identified as Kushal Das.