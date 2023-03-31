Elderly Man Hacked to Death in Assam’s Tinsukia

An elderly man was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants near Tikak Colliery in Assam Ledo on Friday.

According to reports, the elderly man was found murdered with multiple injuries to his head and body.

The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained.

The Ledo police have began an investigation into the case.

So far no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Earlier today, a man hailing from Assam was mysteriously found dead in Meghalaya on Thursday night.

The deceased man, identified as one Mintu Bora, hails from Kohuatoli area at Batadrava under Nagaon district.

It was learnt that Mintu had gone to Meghalaya with his brother-in-law three days ago for a new job in a cement company.

His lifeless body was found at his company-allotted quarter in Meghalaya yesterday night.

The reason behind his death is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, Mintu’s family has alleged that the brother-in-law was behind the murder.

The police have been informed of the incident. More details awaited.