Assam CM Resolves To Make India Better On BJP's Foundation Day

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the occasion of the 42nd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), remembered those who built the party from its initial days to what it is today.

CM Sarma said, “The new generation has to be told about the party and how it got to this stage. Everything about the party is mentioned in a section titled ‘Kamal Pustak’ on the Narendra Modi app.”

He said, “Every village in every district of Assam has workers of the party. Today BJP offices in 19 districts have been opened, while construction is underway in 11 districts. The head office in Basistha will be opened in about two to three months.”

“Our aim is to take the Indian nationalism to every household in Assam. On the occasion we resolve to build a prosperous India today,” he added.

On the occasion BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday hoisted the party flag at the headquarters in Delhi.

Nadda then proceeded to garland the statues of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

He also took to Twitter to congratulate all party workers around the country, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the BJP into a giant banyan tree with his visionary thinking.

"Today, on the occasion of the foundation day, I want to congratulate all those workers, who made BJP a tree from a small plant by irrigating it with their blood and sweat. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made that tree a giant banyan tree with his visionary thinking," Nadda said.