Assam CM Resolves To Make India Better On BJP's Foundation Day

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the occasion of the 42nd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), remembered those who built the party from its initial days to what it is today.
CM Sarma said, “The new generation has to be told about the party and how it got to this stage. Everything about the party is mentioned in a section titled ‘Kamal Pustak’ on the Narendra Modi app.”
He said, “Every village in every district of Assam has workers of the party. Today BJP offices in 19 districts have been opened, while construction is underway in 11 districts. The head office in Basistha will be opened in about two to three months.”
“Our aim is to take the Indian nationalism to every household in Assam. On the occasion we resolve to build a prosperous India today,” he added.
On the occasion BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday hoisted the party flag at the headquarters in Delhi.
Nadda then proceeded to garland the statues of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.
He also took to Twitter to congratulate all party workers around the country, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the BJP into a giant banyan tree with his visionary thinking.
"Today, on the occasion of the foundation day, I want to congratulate all those workers, who made BJP a tree from a small plant by irrigating it with their blood and sweat. Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made that tree a giant banyan tree with his visionary thinking," Nadda said.
"Hearty congratulations to innumerable workers of BJP dedicated to the service of the nation on 42nd Foundation Day. #BJPSthapnaDiwas," he added.
In addition, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri unfurled the BJP flag at his residence, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unfurled the flag at the party office in Lucknow today.
Notably, all party leaders were seen wearing the new party caps which is inspired from caps and Uttarakhand and was worn by PM Modi recently during the Republic Day celebrations.
PM Modi is addressing the party workers across the nation on the occasion, via video conferencing, while Nadda will take part in a procession at 11 am in Karol Bagh. The party will organise "Samajik Nyay Pakhwara" between April 7 and 20.
On the occasion, envoys of various countries will also be visiting the BJP headquarters in New Delhi today.
Founded by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in its earlier avatar, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) in 1951, it was later merged with several parties in 197 to form the Janata Party.
In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned members from having dual membership of the party and the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) which led to the former Jana Sangh members leaving the party and formed the BJP on April 6, 1980.