Elderly Woman Succumbs to Japanese Encephalitis in Assam's Nagaon

A 76-year-old woman from Assam’s Nagaon district succumbed to Japanese Encephalitis (JE), reports emerged on Thursday.
The deceased woman has been identified as Madhabi Bezbaruah, a resident of Bejar Gaon in Nagaon’s Barhampur, sources said.
Madhabi had been reportedly undergoing treatment at the GNRC in Guwahati for the past week. However, despite being brought back to her home after treatment, she passed away at her residence, reports added.
Earlier this month, a budding singer from Golaghat's Dergaon, Rakesh Raag has passed away due to Japanese Encephalitis.
Further reports said that since April 1 this year, 22 people have been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with the infection. Tragically, five of these patients including children and elderly succumbed to the disease.