Japanese Encephalitis Cases Surge in Assam; 5 Dead in GMCH

A budding singer from Assam’s Dergaon, Rakesh Raag has passed away due to Japanese Encephalitis. The deceased who had been battling the illness for some time, was a resident of Hanhpani village near Dergaon.
The number of patients infected with Japanese Encephalitis in the state continues to rise alarmingly. Since April 1, 22 people have been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with the infection. Tragically, five of these patients have succumbed to the disease, including children and the elderly.
In addition to the Japanese Encephalitis cases, the state has also reported 12 people infected with dengue. The health crisis highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and preventive measures to combat these mosquito-borne diseases.