‘Election Commission Being Used as BJP’s Shield,’ Alleges Pradyut Bordoloi

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging deliberate manipulation of the voter list in Assam by including names of “outsiders” to influence the upcoming elections.

Reacting to irregularities found in the draft voter list, Bordoloi accused the BJP of “hiding behind the Election Commission” to carry out what he termed a calculated political conspiracy.

“The Election Commission is being used as a shield by the BJP,” Bordoloi said, alleging that the Chief Election Commissioner is acting under the influence of Amit Shah.

According to Bordoloi, discrepancies in voter lists are not limited to one or two places but have surfaced across several states, including Assam. He claimed that in Guwahati alone, multiple families have found names of people from outside the state mysteriously added to their residential addresses.

“Names of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have appeared in Assam’s voter list,” he alleged, calling it a serious threat to the democratic process.

Bordoloi further claimed that the BJP has realised that it is losing public support in Assam. “They know the people of Assam will not vote for them. That is why they are plotting to import voters from outside the state to win elections,” he said.

The Congress MP also accused the ruling party of misusing public money for political campaigning. “The BJP is running its election campaign using the money of the people of Assam,” he alleged.

Using a sharp metaphor, Bordoloi remarked, “The BJP is trying to catch fish using a fish’s own tail,” suggesting that public resources are being turned against the public itself.

He also raised concerns over what he described as double standards in political campaigning. “They have started wall writing everywhere. But when we try to do the same, permission is denied,” Bordoloi said.

Asserting that the Congress would not be silenced, he said the party would take its message directly to the people. “We will go to the masses and campaign among the people,” he declared.

