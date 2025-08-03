Pradyut Bordoloi Slams Assam Govt Over Debt Surge, Proposes Institutional Economic Reform

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Pradyut Bordoloi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Assam government over what he termed as “alarming levels of public debt and unproductive spending.” Addressing a press conference here in Guwahati, Bordoloi also unveiled a detailed economic proposal aimed at stabilising the state’s finances and moving towards an institutional economic framework.

The MP claimed that under the guise of development, the state government has indulged in reckless borrowing, pushing Assam towards a financial crisis.

“We are moving forward with an economic proposal that I had originally presented. During discussions, various stakeholders added valuable suggestions. We are now working towards formally adopting it,” said Bordoloi.

Borrowing Beyond Limits

Referring to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, Bordoloi stated that a state is permitted to borrow up to 28% of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). He compared this with the borrowing practices of previous governments.

“During Tarun Gogoi’s tenure, borrowing was limited to 16% of the GSDP. But this government has already crossed 25%,” he said.

He stressed that while borrowing in itself isn’t problematic, the concern lies in how the funds are utilised.

“We will monitor whether these borrowed funds are being used for productive, income-generating projects or squandered on unproductive expenditures,” he added.

BJP Accused of Hypocrisy and Fiscal Mismanagement

Bordoloi reminded the press that when the BJP came to power in 2016, it had tabled a white paper in the state assembly blaming the previous Congress government for a debt burden of ₹10,000 crore.

“They even criticised the late Tarun Gogoi so harshly that he was moved to tears. But look at what they are doing now,” he remarked.

According to Bordoloi, the current government is borrowing ₹1,000 crore every month, and the debt has now soared to ₹1.87 lakh crore from ₹66,000 crore when Himanta Biswa Sarma took over as Chief Minister.

Rise of a 'Syndicate Economy'

He also accused the state government of creating a “syndicate economy”—a system where informal networks and politically connected individuals control resources and contracts, sidelining transparent and institutional mechanisms.

“We are determined to dismantle this syndicate economy and establish a robust institutional economic system,” Bordoloi asserted.

Congress Pitches Alternative Vision

The proposed economic plan by the Congress, according to Bordoloi, focuses on increasing state revenue and generating employment, without compromising fiscal discipline.

“This proposal is rooted in realism. Our aim is to create a long-term, sustainable framework for economic governance in Assam,” he concluded.

The press meet marks a renewed offensive by the Congress against the BJP in Assam ahead of the upcoming elections, with economic accountability and debt management emerging as key issues.

