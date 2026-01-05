“Elections Will Be One-Sided, Opposition Has No Existence": Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that the upcoming elections in Assam will be one-sided, claiming that the opposition has been completely weakened and has no real presence on the ground.

Sonowal made the remarks while visiting his native village, Bindhakata, in Dibrugarh district and interacting with local residents. He also said that there are plans to develop the Bindhakata area into a tourist destination in the coming days.

Spending time with villagers, the Union Minister joined a community picnic organised on the sandbanks of the Brahmaputra, where locals had arranged a cultural programme along with the traditional feast. Despite his busy schedule, Sonowal took time to enjoy the gathering with people from his home village.

The picnic and cultural programme were organised by residents of Bindhakata Muluk village, and the event saw a warm and festive atmosphere. Sonowal was seen sharing moments with villagers and participating in the celebrations.

The programme was attended by several senior leaders, including Assam Cabinet Minister Prasanta Phukan, MLAs Binod Hazarika, Sanjoy Kishan, Terash Gowalla, Chakradhar Gogoi, and Taranga Gogoi.

During his interaction with the media, Sonowal extended New Year greetings to the people of Assam and the country. He also exchanged views with villagers on local development and community welfare.

