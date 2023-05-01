Electricity Board Employee Electrocuted to Death in Assam’s Cachar

In a tragic incident, an employee of the electricity board was electrocuted to death while fixing an electrical wiring issue at Borkhola in Assam’s Cachar district.
Reportedly, the worker identified as Bikram Das arrived at Borkhola area from Udarbond sub-division to fix an electricity issue on Sunday evening. The tragedy occurred when Bikram climbed up the electric post.
As per sources, the sub-centre suddenly turned on the electricity connection while Bikram was still working on the issue. As a result of this, Bikram fell on the ground and died on the spot. Meanwhile, the locals immediately rushed him to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). However, the doctors at the hospital declared him dead.
The locals have alleged that the employee’s death occurred due to the negligence of the part of the electricity board. Bikram was a resident of Rampur in Borkhola. The locals have appealed the authorities to grant financial assistance to the family of the deceased.
On April 26, a youth died due to electrocution after visiting the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Khetra Memorial in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area with his family. The deceased has been identified as Subham Roy.
According to sources, Subham was at the cemetery with his family when he allegedly placed his hand into the fountain water inside the premises of the burial ground, after which he was electrocuted. Thereafter, the family members immediately took him to the nearby Ayurvedic hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to the Welcome Hospital in the city.