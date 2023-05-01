Electricity Board Employee Electrocuted to Death in Assam’s Cachar

As per sources, the sub-centre suddenly turned on the electricity connection while Bikram was still working on the issue. As a result of this, Bikram fell on the ground and died on the spot. Meanwhile, the locals immediately rushed him to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). However, the doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

The locals have alleged that the employee’s death occurred due to the negligence of the part of the electricity board. Bikram was a resident of Rampur in Borkhola. The locals have appealed the authorities to grant financial assistance to the family of the deceased.