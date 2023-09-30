Electricity Charges To Surge in Assam Up to Rs 1.29 Per Unit

Residents in Assam will be facing an increase in electricity charges once again. The new rates, effective from October 1, will see a rise in charges for different usage tiers.
For consumption up to 300 units, the increase will be 30 paise per unit. Usage between 301 and 500 units will witness a 50-paise hike per unit, while consumption exceeding 500 units will incur a substantial increase of Rs 1.29 per unit.
Additionally, these rate adjustments will also be applied to the commercial and industrial sectors, marking a significant cost escalation.