Electricity Charges To Surge in Assam Up to Rs 1.29 Per Unit

Additionally, these rate adjustments will also be applied to the commercial and industrial sectors, marking a significant cost escalation.
Residents in Assam will be facing an increase in electricity charges once again. The new rates, effective from October 1, will see a rise in charges for different usage tiers.

For consumption up to 300 units, the increase will be 30 paise per unit. Usage between 301 and 500 units will witness a 50-paise hike per unit, while consumption exceeding 500 units will incur a substantial increase of Rs 1.29 per unit.

