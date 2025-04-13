Electricity Generation at Subansiri Dam to Begin after Safety Inspection

The National Dam Safety Committee (NDSC) recently conducted a visit to the Subansiri Dam. The team, led by Anil Jain, President of NDSC, and SK Sharma, Director of NDSC, assessed the safety of the large river dam and reported their findings to the government. The inspection took place after a similar visit by another team from the National Dam Safety Committee on April 11 and 12.

The safety inspection report, which will be detailed soon, is expected to clear the way for the start of electricity generation at the Subansiri Dam.

Meanwhile, NHPC’s CMD, Raj Kumar Choudhury, has been closely monitoring the developments at Gerukamukh, eagerly counting down the days for the commencement of electricity production. The electricity generation at Gerukamukh is anticipated to begin in May.